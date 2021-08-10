Quinn Ewers Reaches NIL Deal With Holy Kombucha, Releases First Ad

Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers wasted no time before cashing some NIL checks.

Ewers skipped his senior year of high school and enrolled early at OSU so that he could make NIL. Well, he’s already reached a deal with Holy Kombucha and dropped his first ad Monday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check it out below.

I may be leaving Texas soon to take it to the next level but I made sure to take the best Texas drink company with me. I am pumped to be representing Holy Beverages @holykombucha for many years ahead so that they will always make sure my fridge is loaded with Holy Tepache pic.twitter.com/ZWmDoZlz6h — Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) August 9, 2021

The era of NIL is truly something else. Ewers hasn’t played a snap of college football and has only been a member of the Buckeyes for a few days.

Yet, he’s already reached an endorsement deal, and it seems to be going very well because his first ad has more than 400,000 views in 11 hours.

The man is a star and people are paying attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinn Ewers (@quinn_ewers)

With how much NIL money there is to be made, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if more and more elite athletes go to college early.

Do you want to play another season of high school football or do you want to get paid as a teenager on a college campus?

Anyone with a functioning brain knows the obvious answer is to choose the latter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinn Ewers (@quinn_ewers)

Props to Ewers for getting paid. You just love to see it.