‘Resignation Is Not Accountability’: NY Assemblyman Criticizes Cuomo, Says Lawmakers Need To ‘Make Sure There’s Justice’

Democratic New York Assemblyman Ron Kim said Tuesday that Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation “is not accountability” and that “justice” will be pursued in regards to the sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo announced his intention to resign from office by Aug. 24 without taking responsibility for the charges brought against him following New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation that concluded that the governor “sexually harassed multiple women.”

“Today marks a new day in New York State Government. No longer will we be held back by the circus created by Andrew Cuomo and his enablers. Finally, we can return to the people’s work and deliver for our constituents. I want to thank the brave women who came forward and shared their truths, as well as the Sexual Harassment Working Group for helping us find our moral compass,” Kim’s statement said.

“Resignation is not accountability. We will continue to pursue justice for the 16,000 nursing home families who are reeling from the failures of this administration.”

Beginning in December, 2020, a total of 11 women publicly accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, nine of whom worked for him. In response, the attorney general launched an investigation into the allegations, which included her office interviewing 179 people familiar with the matter and reviewing emails and text messages. (RELATED: Biden Accepts Cuomo’s Resignation, Says He’s Done ‘A Hell Of A Job’ Aside From His ‘Personal Behavior)

Cuomo’s administration also faced backlash for allegedly undercounting thousands of COVID-19-related nursing home deaths. In March, the New York State Department of Health changed the state’s rules to disqualify the number of nursing home patients that died from COVID-19 after being transmitted to a hospital, and required the facilities to accept COVID-19 positive patients.

Kim told reporters that Cuomo must accept “responsibility” for the nursing home deaths and sexual harassment scandals and expressed his gratitude to the women who came forth with the allegations.

“Accepting accountability means not gaslighting the women, not gaslighting the families, the victims who lost their loved ones in the nursing homes. It’s telling the truth and taking responsibility for the mistakes that you’ve made,” the assemblyman told PIX11 News. “This is not what he said.”

“I am relieved for the people of New York that we can get back to the people’s work. I am grateful for the women who stepped up courageously so we can get to this outcome today. I’m also worried that we may not have accountability that we desperately need so we know what went wrong with all the issues. I trust my colleagues will also demand accountability and make sure that there’s justice for women and justice for older adults in the state of New York.”

Kim previously said March 22 that Cuomo allegedly threatened his “livelihood” for refusing to assist the governor in covering up the number of nursing home deaths at a memorial commemorating nursing home victims. The New York assemblyman said that Cuomo “will be held accountable and his “reign of abusive power” will end.

“I know that this governor will be held accountable, that I know his reign of abusive power will end soon because there are too many decent people in the city of New York to let this guy go unchecked,” he said, as previously reported.