Entertainment

Robin Revealed To Be Bisexual In Latest ‘Batman: Urban Legends’ Comic

Batman and Robin are pictured. (the DCNF)

the DCNF

Christopher Tremoglie Contributor
Font Size:

DC Superhero sidekick Robin is now identifying as bisexual in the latest installment of the comic book series “Batman: Urban Legends,” TMZ reported Tuesday.

Tim Drake, one of the DC characters who portrayed Batman’s superhero sidekick, agrees to go out on a date with a man named Bernard Dowd in the latest edition of the series, according to TMZ.

In the issue “Urban Legends #6,” Bernard is rescued by Robin after previously being kidnapped, according to Entertainment Weekly. While being rescued, Bernard, not knowing that Robin is secretly Tim, mentions to Robin that he regrets not being able to finish his date with Tim, the outlet reported. Later on in the story, Tim goes to visit Bernard and the romantic date is confirmed. (RELATED: Marvel Comics To Introduce LGBTQ Captain America)

“Tim Drake … do you want to go on a date with me?” Bernard asks.

“Yeah … Yeah, I think I want that,” Tim replies.

The comic goes into more detail of the date as it shows Tim nervous and psyching himself up. “It’s OK, Tim. You got this,” Drake says in the comic. “Urban Legends” is the first to portray Tim Drake as not heterosexual, as Drake has always previously been romantically attached to female characters, Entertainment Weekly noted. Drake accepting a date with Bernard implies his bisexuality, according to the outlet.
Recently, comics have made some well-known characters representatives of the LGBTQ community. Earlier this year, Marvel created a gay Captain America in an iteration of one of their comics.