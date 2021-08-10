Robin Revealed To Be Bisexual In Latest ‘Batman: Urban Legends’ Comic

DC Superhero sidekick Robin is now identifying as bisexual in the latest installment of the comic book series “Batman: Urban Legends,” TMZ reported Tuesday.

Tim Drake, one of the DC characters who portrayed Batman’s superhero sidekick, agrees to go out on a date with a man named Bernard Dowd in the latest edition of the series, according to TMZ.

Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans it finally happened A big thank you to Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega and Alejandro Sánchez for making this moment so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xb5YugEYd9 — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 10, 2021

In the issue “Urban Legends #6,” Bernard is rescued by Robin after previously being kidnapped, according to Entertainment Weekly. While being rescued, Bernard, not knowing that Robin is secretly Tim, mentions to Robin that he regrets not being able to finish his date with Tim, the outlet reported. Later on in the story, Tim goes to visit Bernard and the romantic date is confirmed. (RELATED: Marvel Comics To Introduce LGBTQ Captain America)

“Tim Drake … do you want to go on a date with me?” Bernard asks.

“Yeah … Yeah, I think I want that,” Tim replies.