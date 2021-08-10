Editorial

The Olympic Games In Japan Get Record Low TV Ratings

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The TV ratings for the Olympics in Tokyo were brutal.

According to Sports Media Watch, the games in Japan had the lowest rated primetime performances for the Olympics on record, and the numbers are brutal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The games averaged 15.6 million a night on NBC and NBC digital platforms, which is substantially lower than the previous record low average of 19.8 million in 2018.

Furthermore, the ratings declined 42% from the summer games in Brazil in 2016 and the numbers were down a staggering 50% from 2012.

To really drive the point home of just how bad the numbers were, Tokyo had the nine lowest rated primetime performances since at least 1992, according to the same report.

No matter how you slice it, the TV ratings for the games in Tokyo were an absolute disaster.

There are probably a lot of different reasons why the games tanked in the fashion they did. The time zone differences between the USA and Japan didn’t help, and people are also sick and tired of the woke politics consuming sports.

Let’s not forget that we spent a ton of time debating Gwen Berry disrespecting America, and she didn’t even end up medaling!

It’ll be interesting to see what happens with the 2022 winter games in China, which start in February. If we have back-to-back Olympics with horrific ratings, it might be time to officially panic.