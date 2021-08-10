Tucker Carlson Reveals Far-Left Activist Worked With Biden Immigration Officials To Prevent Deportation Of Violent Criminal

A far-left activist was able to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to prevent the deportation of an illegal immigrant with a violent criminal history, internal ICE emails reveal.

The emails from June 7 obtained by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” reportedly show how an activist named Tania Mattos, a supporter of abolishing the agency, was able to get a “stay of removal” blocking the deportation of a convicted felon named Marvin Jerezano Peña.

“Pena’s criminal record included robbery and simple assault and drug charges,” Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson reported. “A federal immigration judge ordered Peña removed from the country back in July of last year … But Mattos didn’t care and wanted ICE to overlook that ruling, so she emailed an ICE attorney asking for assistance on the case of Marvin Jerezano Peña. Just 20 minutes after she sent her email, the ICE attorney forwarded it to Tim Perry, that’s ICE’s chief of staff, and said it’s a ‘time-sensitive matter.'”

“Perry deemed that request so important that he requested his staff produce a report on Pena, then discussed the activist’s request on a call with ICE Director Tae Johnson,” Carlson continued. “He forwarded the criminal report to Johnson and said, ‘I mentioned this on our call earlier. Sharing.’ Johnson responded ‘Gents – Can we grant a 14 day stay of removal on this.’ An official responded, ‘Will do.'”

“This is what they’re doing as the border has descended into total chaos, a hellish scene of human suffering. Our country is being invaded by the rest of the world … And they’re worried about how they can keep a felon in our country without you knowing about it. They’re doing it based on a single email from an activist who wants ICE to be eliminated so the director of ICE decided to protect a convicted criminal illegal immigrant from deportation.”

Carlson’s show reached out to ICE for comment in which they didn’t deny the authenticity of the email and confirmed Peña still remains in the U.S. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Reports DHS Is Secretly Using A Military Air Base To Move Illegal Migrants To Unknown Locations)

“A spokesperson told us that ICE ‘routinely works alongside’ non-governmental organizations, crazy left-wing ones that hate America,” Carlson said. “They no longer have to eliminate ICE, they’re in charge of it.”

“Somebody needs to stand up for the country and do it right away,” Carlson concluded.