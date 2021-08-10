Wisconsin Releases Awesome Video Of Paul Chryst Mic’d Up

The Wisconsin Badgers have dropped an awesome video of head football coach Paul Chryst.

The team’s official Twitter account dropped a video Monday night of Chryst mic’d up at practice, and it’s a must-watch for football fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look below. You’re going to love it.

Why not mic up the head coach on the first day of practice? pic.twitter.com/0tp76Qt1Xn — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 9, 2021

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again for everyone. I’m a huge fan of mic’d up sports videos. It’s always awesome to get into the mind of a coach or player.

The best part about this video of Chryst is how insanely casual he is. He’s just chilling like it’s no big deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

There’s a reason why a ton of people refer to Chryst as “Coach Dad,” and this video is the perfect example why.

He’s not out there screaming at the players or barking orders. He’s talking to them like a casual father figure, and it apparently works very well.

Look no further than his 56-19 record with the Badgers for proof of that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Wisconsin opens the season Sept. 4 against Penn State, and I can’t wait. We’re going to be in for an awesome time.