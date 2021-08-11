13-Year-Old Duct Taped On A Plane After Trying To Kick A Window Out

A teenage passenger of an American Airlines flight was duct-taped to his seat Tuesday after attempting to kick out a window and getting physical with his own mother, video shows.

The 13-year-old boy reportedly had an outburst, initiating a fight with his mother an hour into a Tuesday American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles. The unruly child was restrained by the crew with the help of several fellow passengers, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Another airline passenger restrained with tape. This time a thirteen year-old on @AmericanAir who reportedly tried to kick out a window and fought with his own mother. Other passengers appear to aid in the teen’s restraint. Details from @CBSLA ⬇️https://t.co/wQlst3mgfv pic.twitter.com/ZMFeTL7gI1 — errol barnett (@errolbarnett) August 11, 2021

A video of the incident posted online shows a male flight attendant carrying around a roll of gray duct tape while a group of masked passengers appears to be forcing the child down to his seat.

American Airlines staff duct tape 13-year-old boy to his seat after he reportedly tried to kick out a window. https://t.co/CxFdQHsEfP pic.twitter.com/l6h9eWBpBM — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 11, 2021

The flight, initially bound for Los Angeles, was diverted to Honolulu, Hawaii, where the 13-year-old was taken into custody, CBS Los Angeles reported. No one was injured as a result of the minor’s behavior, according to the report. (RELATED: 2,600 Airline Passengers Became ‘Unruly’ In Mask-Related Incidents This Year, FAA Says)

The crew of an Aug 3. Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami also used duct tape to restrain a 22-year-old who was inappropriately touching and punching flight attendants.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported 2,600 disorderly airline passengers involved in mask-related incidents on planes just this year, according to numbers released in July. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed a strict, zero-tolerance policy in January, however, that could incur harsher penalties on unruly passengers, including fines and jail time.

“We’ve seen incidents related to alcohol, violence toward flight attendants, and abusive behavior in general,” Dickson said in July. “By law, you must follow all directions from your flight attendants.”