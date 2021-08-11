Chris Cuomo Allegedly Implies He Could Have Fox News Reporter Arrested: Report

CNN host Chris Cuomo reportedly implied he could have a Fox News reporter arrested when the crew approached him Tuesday in New York.

The reporter met Cuomo when he was returning from a trip on his speedboat in the Hamptons, a video posted by Fox News showed. He asked Cuomo if he had spoken to his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Of course I have,” the CNN host responded. Fox then asked if he advised his older brother to resign, to which he did not respond.

The reporter also asked if Gov. Cuomo would be at the Hamptons, and Cuomo sarcastically responded that he would be here in “five minutes, if you wait around.” (RELATED: MSNBC Brings On Katie Hill To Discuss Cuomo’s Resignation)

“I think you have a job, and I’m gonna let you do it,” Cuomo told the reporter before getting in his truck. The CNN host ignored questions about whether he believed the women who accused his brother of sexual harassment, if he was still advising his brother and if CNN should investigate the situation.

According to Fox News, the CNN host allegedly implied off-camera that he could have the crew arrested but had “called to tell [state troopers] not to get you.”

The New York Governor announced his resignation Tuesday after an Attorney General’s report found that he allegedly sexually harassed multiple women and subjected them to lewd comments and unwanted touching. Cuomo’s resignation will be effective 14 days from his announcement. He will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Chris Cuomo faced scrutiny for advising his brother about what to do when the sexual harassment allegations emerged, leading to questions about a conflict of interest for his role at CNN. He has not mentioned in the AG report about the allegations and has left on what CNN called a long-planned vacation.