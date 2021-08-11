10-Year-Old Goes To Hospital With Bleeding Brain And Black Eyes, Leading To Arrest Of Alleged Pedophile

A California man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting, abusing, and torturing children, authorities announced Wednesday.

Douglas Alba, a 40-year-old resident of Cypress, California allegedly abused his underaged victims for almost a year, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported. Law enforcement uncovered the abuse after a 10-year-old victim of Alba’s was hospitalized with two black eyes, brain bleeding, and bruising all over the child’s body, ABC 7 claimed.

Authorities claimed the relationship Alba had with his victims remains unclear, however, according to ABC 7.

Not an easy read. Douglas Alba Of Cypress Charged With Torturing, Abusing 3 Children, Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old – CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/gMuajCYQXD — Eliza (@elizableu) August 11, 2021

Charges levied against Alba include one felony count of torture, one count of child abuse and endangerment, two counts each of sodomy by force and sexual penetration of a child by a foreign object by force on a child 14 years old or older, as well as four felony counts of a corporal injury to a child, a Monday statement from the Orange County District Attorney’s office read, ABC 7 reported.

“The psychological and emotional trauma these children were forced to endure shocks the conscience. Reports of child abuse have plummeted during the pandemic as children have been kept home and away from mandatory reporters at schools and daycare,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement, ABC 7 reported. (RELATED: Parents Subdue, Duct Tape Sex Offender Caught In 5-Year-Old’s Bedroom)

“We as a community have an obligation to protect the innocent and report any and all suspected child abuse to the authorities. We protect our children by speaking up,” he added.

If found guilty, Alba could face a maximum prison sentence of 30 years to life in prison. He is currently being held on $1 million in bail, and will be arraigned Aug. 24 at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana, according to ABC 7.