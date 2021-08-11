Edikan Adiakpan on the Importance of Networking to Boost Your Growth

Regardless of the industry you work in, a strong network can make or break your brand. The old adage “it’s not what you know, but who you know” has never rung truer than it does now in the age of information. The entire world is now connected through technology, and that technology, as entrepreneur Edikan Adiakpan knows all too well, can be utilized to build networks that can cross continents and move mountains.

The founder of Akama Lifestyle, Edikan Adiakpan is renowned as ‘the concierge guy’ to the stars for a reason. His prestigious list of clients includes such heavy-hitters as Drake, Lil Baby, and Emmanuel Sanders. As a savvy and shrewd individual, Edikan used the connections and goodwill he has amassed throughout a career spent meeting and greeting and winning and dining with celebs to establish an America-wide network, that stretches from Miami to Texas. It’s a network that has helped him turn his company, Akama Lifestyle, into a million-dollar asset and one which the Nigerian is extremely proud of.

“As someone who has always worked in the concierge industry, networking has been second nature to me,” explained Edikan. “Extending the hand of friendship and making bonds is what we do, and although different methods apply to building networks in any industry, the principles remain the same.”

Edikan Adiakpan advises anyone wishing to build a strong network in their industry to focus on the right people. “It’s not about quantity, it’s about quality,” he explained, before adding, “Think seriously about who you can form mutually beneficial relationships with, and reach out to them. Use social networks and create the sort of situations where everyone’s a winner. Explain to others in your network how you can help them, and don’t be afraid to ask for help in return. People like to be in a position to help, it is empowering. Get to know everyone in your network as individuals and find out what makes them tick. Take it from a professional concierge, everyone loves the personal touch.”

As a people person and someone who loves to put a smile on others’ faces, Edikan Adiakpan has something of an advantage when it comes to networking, but he insists that with hard work and the right application, anyone can build a strong network.

Edikan explained, “Networking is all about building bridges, and that is always exciting, because bridges take us from one place to the other – that’s what keeps life interesting.”