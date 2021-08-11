Mother Of Brothers Charged With Killing Cop Goes To Hospital To See Her Sons, Gets Handcuffed For Allegedly Attacking Security

Police arrested the mother of the two brothers charged with the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, local outlets reported.

Police say they responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Evalena Flores allegedly tried entering the hospital room of 21-year-old Emonte Morgan, Fox 32 Chicago reported. Morgan is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of 29-year-old French. (RELATED: During A Bloody Weekend In Chicago, A Female Cop Is The First To Die In The Line Of Duty Since Lori Lightfoot Took Office)

Police Officer Ella French

End of Watch: August 7, 2021 We will #NeverForget the true bravery she exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others. Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero. pic.twitter.com/kEUlNTv0Z4 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 8, 2021

Police said Flores kicked a hospital officer in the groin and then continued to resist arrest and demand to see her son, according to Fox 32.

“I’m trying to see my son,” a woman was heard saying in a Facebook live video. “Emonte Morgan. My son. I want to see my son.”

“Monte! Monte!” the woman can be heard shouting, then yelling “Don’t touch me!” as officers approach her.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Flores with battery, resisting a police officer and criminal trespassing – all misdemeanor offenses, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

Morgan shot Saturday at French’s head and at her unidentified partner, who is in critical condition, Fox 32 Chicago reported. The two had pulled over the brothers due to an expired license plate, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

Morgan gave his gun to his 22-year-old brother, Eric, who faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice, according to Fox News. Police charged Morgan with “first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted murder of two other officers, unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice,” according to Fox 32 Chicago.

French was the first female officer fatally shot on the job in over three decades and was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer during the line of duty since 2018, according to Fox News.