‘Everybody Outside This State Is B*tching’: Gavin Newsom Comes Unglued While Talking To Reporters Amid Recall

Facing a recall election in September, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom snapped at reporters during an interview last week about Americans across the country allegedly “b*tching” about California.

“It would be nice if our homegrown team would be focusing on what’s right,” the governor said loudly at the beginning of the video. “Everybody outside this state is b*tching about this state.” (RELATED: 54% Of Hispanic Voters In California Say They Would Vote To Recall Newsom)

“Governor, California has the nation’s highest housing costs, highest gasoline prices, and highest utilities,” Stephanie Finucane, a reporter from San Luis Obispo Tribune, said to Newsom. “Wage growth has been spectacular in the Silicon Valley, but not so much for areas along the coast and some inland areas. In a very real sense, the California dream is more like a mirage for people grinding it out day after day.”

“How do you make the case that you, as governor, can deliver the California dreams to all Californians?” Finucane then asked the governor.

“Let’s talk about what we also are number one in, Stephanie,” Newsom said while waving his hands at the reporters. “And guys, forgive me, I know I am a little pointed today but I’ve been taking a lot from you folks for a lot of months. I should be able to express myself, too. But I do it with deep pride in the state … I’m a future ex-governor. It could happen in a few weeks, it could happen in a few years. I love this damn state.”

Newsom claimed that California is number one in job creation, with the state creating 559,000 jobs, and told Texas and Florida to “eat [their] heart[s] out.” He also argued that California is number one in the Bloomberg Index of innovation and entrepreneurism and that the state is dominating venture capital.

“Do you know, Stephanie, that middle-class families in Texas pay more than middle-class Californians … I don’t know why that doesn’t get more damn attention,” he claimed.

In California, a recall occurs when enough registered voters — equal to 12% of the turnout in the last election for governor — sign a petition, The New York Times reported. Proponents have 160 days to gather the signatures of at least 1% of the last vote for the office in at least five counties. Support for recalling Newsom has increased throughout the state, with 47% of residents saying they would vote to remove him compared to 36% of likely voters in April, according to a U.C. Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released in July.

There are 46 candidates in the race, according to Fox News, including radio host Larry Elder, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and former House Rep. Doug Ose.

The election is scheduled for Sept. 14.