Hawaii Reimposes COVID-19 Restrictions Despite Seven-Day Average Of Zero Deaths From The Virus

The state of Hawaii will be re-implementing limits on social gatherings and restrictions on businesses in order to stop the spread of coronavirus cases, Democratic state Gov. David Ige announced Wednesday.

“Social gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 indoors, 25 outdoors. Patrons in restaurants, bars, establishments must remain seated with parties maintaining six feet of distance. No mingling, and masks must be worn unless actively eating,” the governor said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“All high-risk activities, such as bars, restaurants, gyms, and social establishments will be set to 50% indoor capacity,” the governor continued. “Counties will review proposals for all professionally sponsored events (bigger than 50 people) and ensure appropriate safe practices will be implemented.”

The Aloha State has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, with the recent seven-day average reaching an all-time high of 521. Deaths from the virus, however, have remained very low with one new death as of Wednesday, a moving seven-day average of zero deaths and just 33 since the beginning of June.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent announcement that vaccinated Americans should once again wear masks to prevent the spread of the Delta variant, many cities and localities have once again begun to re-impose coronavirus restrictions and mask mandates. (RELATED: Inside The Push To Lock Down America… Again)

The White House has consistently ruled out returning to the lockdowns of 2020, but has indicated that they would be open to certain types of restrictions if recommended to them by the experts.