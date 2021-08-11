The Jaguars Haven’t Named Trevor Lawrence The Starter, He’s Splitting Reps With Gardner Minshew

Trevor Lawrence’s path to the starting quarterback job in Jacksonville might not be as clear as fans think.

The Jaguars drafted Lawrence first overall in the 2021 draft, and pretty much everyone believes the former Clemson phenom will start week one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like things are getting complicated.

Meyer was asked by Judy Battista about starting Lawrence to get a year under his belt, and he told her, “No, oh no. If he’s not the quarterback we think we can win with — we haven’t made that decision. It’s not a four-year plan. It’s not fair to these players. It’s a one-year plan.

Furthermore, Gardner Minshew hasn’t made the situation easy at all for the Jaguars, and has performed so well in camp that he’s splitting first team reps with Lawrence, according to SI.com.

Minshew’s performance has been described as “dependably consistent,” and he’s pushing Lawrence as far as he can.

Is Lawrence likely going to end up winning the starting job? Probably. I’d be shocked if he doesn’t, and I’m sure most people feel the same.

However, as a huge fan of Gardner Minshew, I’m glad to see that the former WSU star is pushing Lawrence to the limits.

Minshew is a hell of a competitor and a great guy. I’m not surprised at all that he’s not going down without a huge fight.

We’ll see who the Jaguars trot out for the opening snap of 2021, but I 100% expect it to be Lawrence. Hopefully, Minshew is able to get traded to a team that lets him get on the field. He’s far too fun to keep on the bench.