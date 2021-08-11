Jason Momoa Doesn’t Want His Kids Getting Into Acting, Will Try His ‘Damnedest To Keep ‘Em Out’

Superstar Jason Momoa made it clear he does not want his kids following in his acting footsteps and admitted he will try his “damnedest to keep” them out.

“Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I’m not a fan,” the 42-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Emma Watson’s Acting Career Is ‘Dormant,’ She Won’t Take New Roles)

Here’s why Jason Momoa is “not a fan” of his kids becoming actors. https://t.co/V6PssZe8Sx — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 11, 2021

“I don’t want them to,” he said of his two kids with actress Lisa Bonet, daughter Lola, 14, and son NakoaWolf, 12. (RELATED: ‘Aquaman 2’ Filming Postponed Due To Jason Momoa Reportedly Being Run Over By Bulldozer)

“I don’t know,” Momoa continued. “I’ll try my damnedest to keep ’em out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things.”

The “Aquaman” star shared that if his kids really wanted to he would not to stand in their way but said it’s very “hard on people” and he wouldn’t want to put them through that.

“If they [really] want to, maybe,” the “Justice League” star explained. “But I don’t want them to get into acting. It’s very hard on people and I don’t want them to have that pressure. I’m tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn’t want to put someone I love [through] that.”

During an interview in 2018, the “Game of Thrones” actor opened up about his family and admitted if fans see him out with them it is best to leave him alone, Fox News reported.

“I’m pretty open, you know, I try to give respect to my fans and I hope they give me the respect back … I do like to please people when I have it in me to [but if] … I’m with my family you’re probably going to catch me as being an ass—-,” Jason shared.