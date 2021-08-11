Jenny Taft Verbally Shreds Skip Bayless During Incredibly Awkward Segment

Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless got into a bizarre altercation Wednesday.

During an episode of “Undisputed,” Taft went after Bayless for criticizing the weight and physique of Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m not taking a shot at him for this, but he’s a little heavy. I wouldn’t want my head coach in the NFL to not look the part at all,” Bayless explained when talking about McCarthy.

From there, it was on! Watch Taft’s intense response to Bayless’ criticism of McCarthy’s appearance below.

Jenny Taft Held It Down….Skip was nowherepic.twitter.com/O2ONA42LFL — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) August 11, 2021

That was so awkward on so many different levels. Taft was clearly incredibly offended by Bayless’ comments and she let him know it.

I mean, damn, she didn’t hold back at all! Once she got going, she had no intention of stopping.

Jenny Taft forever, honestly. — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) August 11, 2021

Also, Shannon Sharpe’s reaction was absolutely golden. He didn’t know what to say and he just tried his best not to bust out laughing.

It was awkward for the audience to watch. I can’t even begin to think how awkward it was for Sharpe to be sitting right there.

It’s just hilarious to think about.

