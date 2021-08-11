Pelosi Calls Newsom ‘A Great Governor,’ Says Recall Election Is ‘Not Good For Children Or Other Living Things’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi referred Tuesday to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom as “really groundbreaking” and “great governor,” urging voters to reject the recall election.

Pelosi appeared at a Tuesday press conference in San Francisco on the American Rescue Plan and the tens of billions it allocated for federal emergency rental assistance. Having made her concluding remarks, she was asked to comment on the recall election scheduled for Sep. 14.

“He’s been a great governor, and I’d like to see this, shall we say, nuisance — but it’s part of what you can do, so we respect that — but we have to also get out the vote,” Pelosi said, responding to the question.

“Reject the recall. It’s not good for you. It’s not good for children and other living things,” she said, recounting Newsom’s “breakthrough” policies, like free school meals.

The speaker of the House also claimed that the Republicans are “enthusiastic” about the prospect of ousting Newsom, while the Democrats think the recall won’t happen but should cast their ballots either way. She called the forthcoming election “not a very wholesome purpose,” adding, however, that the Democrats “just have to get on with it.” (RELATED: Support For Newsom Recall Rises, Californians Now Split: Poll)

On the election day, voters will be asked first if they want to recall Newsom and then who they want to see as the governor instead. If more than 50% of the voters choose to replace Newsom, the candidate with the highest number of votes will be announced as the winner.

There are currently 46 candidates in the race, according to Fox News. Among the Republicans who have announced their bid for the office are conservative radio host Larry Elder, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and former House Rep. Doug Ose.