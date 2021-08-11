Nebraska Won’t Wear Viral ‘Lil Red’ Football Uniforms

Nebraska fans won’t get to see the football team wear “Lil Red” uniforms this season.

Twitter was set on fire after a tweet from @cfbhome claimed the Cornhuskers would wear utterly ridiculous overall uniforms for the game against Oklahoma. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, not to disappoint, but Nebraska AD Trev Alberts made it clear that the uniforms aren’t happening. He tweeted in part Wednesday, “Hate to break it to everyone. There won’t be any overalls on our football uniforms this season.”

Hate to break it to everyone. There won’t be any overalls on our football uniforms this season. Lil Red will not be taking questions at this time, please respect his privacy. — Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) August 11, 2021

I can’t believe people fell for this tweet from @CFBHome. Not only did people fall for it, but a lot of people fell for it.

These uniforms have been all over Twitter the past 24 hours, which just blows my mind.

Nebraska starting the year 0-1 https://t.co/tGiVSoeaju — Barstool Hawkeyes (@BarstoolUIowa) August 11, 2021

The sad reality is that the reason people thought it was real is because Nebraska has become a joke. That’s tough to hear but it’s true.

If these had been real, Nebraska should have been immediately kicked out of the Big Ten. For once, I actually have to defend the Cornhuskers because this was obviously a fraud.

imagine losing by 50 wearing these https://t.co/N1XAcTUgbc — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) August 11, 2021

However, don’t think this changes anything. I still hate the Cornhuskers and I know they hate me too. Wouldn’t have it any other way!