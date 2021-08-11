The NFL Plans On ‘Strictly’ Enforcing The League’s Taunting Rules In 2021

The NFL plans on letting players have as little fun as possible during the 2021 season.

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL has made it clear to teams that refs “have been instructed to strictly enforce taunting rules in 2021.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Violating the rule two times will result in players getting thrown out and possibly suspended.

The NFL’s annual rule change and points of emphasis video notes game officials have been instructed to strictly enforce taunting rules in 2021. Two violations results in automatic ejection, with fines and even suspensions (!!) in play, too.https://t.co/aMafmvxwxt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 10, 2021

That’s right, folks! The NFL might now suspend players for taunting too much. It’s almost like Roger Goodell is allergic to fun.

Automatic ejections and fines for taunting aren’t new, but this was an issue that competition committee chairman Rich McKay said coaches spoke up about in the spring. Exact quote from the video below. Illegal use of helmet remains a point of emphasis for officials as well. pic.twitter.com/oLLS3dOafH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 10, 2021

Of all the issues the NFL could focus on, why the hell is taunting anywhere near the top of the list? We’re talking about grown men.

If they’re offended by taunting, then they’re in the wrong sport. It’s that simple.

Here’s the video sent out today stating that game officials have been instructed to strictly enforce taunting rules in games this season. pic.twitter.com/1Ssd7h82EJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2021

Watching a player get in a guy’s face after a monster play is just the nature of the beast in the NFL. You know how you stop a player from taunting after scoring a touchdown? Don’t let him score.

It’s shockingly simple. You can’t dance if you never find the end zone.

Goodell needs to grab a beer and chill the hell out. Taunting is the least of the league’s concerns and the NFL shouldn’t be wasting time and energy trying to stop it.