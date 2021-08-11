Teen Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Reveals The Advice Taylor Swift Gave Her Early On

Teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the bit of advice she got from Taylor Swift early on in her career and it has to do with treating others the way you hope to be treated.

“She [Taylor Swift] wrote me a letter a while ago, and she wrote something about how you make your own luck in the world, and how you treat other people always comes back to you,” the 18-year-old pop singer shared with Variety magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

“It’s so nice to be welcomed into the music industry and so great to be supportive of other women,” she added.

At one point, Rodrigo called herself a “fangirl for life” when it comes to the “Shake It Off” hitmaker and credited a lot of her own songwriting to her idol, Swift, as she shared how she became interested in songwriting through country music. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

The “Good 4 U” hitmaker’s lyrical style and big bridges can be heard all over her latest album “Sour.”

Olivia’s news tracks “Traitor” and “Favorite Crime,” specifically highlight the lyrical style and bridges. Both can be accessed above in clips from YouTube.