3 Police Officers Injured During Arrest Of Man That Was Reportedly Masturbating In Front Of Public Library

Three police officers were injured responding to a call about a man who was reportedly masturbating in front of a public library, according to Fox News.

Three Boston police officers arrived at the Boston Public Library after receiving a call saying that a man was allegedly masturbating there Tuesday, Fox News reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Bites Police Officer Multiple Times After Resisting Arrest At Grocery Store)

Library staffers reportedly asked the man, who was later identified as Cornelio Conley, 43, to leave the library. He became aggressive and assaulted one of the library employees, the Boston Police Department said, according to Fox News.

Conley reportedly attempted to resist arrest, throwing a “tarp” at one of the officers. He continued to and punch and bite the officers as they tried to restrain him. Police tried to subdue Conley with pepper spray until they were able to finally take him into custody. Boston EMS treated Conley for his injuries while the three officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the Boston Herald reported.

Conley was charged with several crimes including counts of lewd, wanton, and lascivious conduct, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of assault and battery on a police officer, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of malicious destruction of property and one count of resisting arrest, according to Fox News.