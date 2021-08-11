Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Generates Headlines With His Bizarre New Look

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when pictures surfaced of him with no hair at all.

The 31-year-old singer’s bizarre new look generated headlines after he debuted his totally clean look after chopping off his blonde locks with a teaser about his new music video called “Papercuts,” BarstooolSports.com noted. (RELATED: Rapper Machine Gun Kelly: White Culture Kills Artists)

The rapper, born Colson Baker, went from a full head of floppy white blonde hair to none and showing off some kind of skull tattoo. (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation)

The “Bad Things” hitmaker tweeted he “shaved” his head for the video, but didn’t explain much else.

“I shaved my head for this@_ColeBennett_’papercuts’ tomorrow 9pm,” Colson tweeted ahead of the drop Wednesday.

And while MGK admitted to shaving his head, it is still unclear if the skull tattoo is permanent or just for the video.

It is only the latest look for the the “Bloody Valentine” star, who at one point had long enough hair to touch his shoulders, and sported blue hair with a fringe for a date night with superstar girlfriend Megan Fox in March, Yahoo.com noted.

Of course the biggest question is what Fox thinks about her beau’s new look, but she has yet to share anything public.

We promise to let you know once she does!