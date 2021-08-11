‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Two Hosts For First Time Ever

“Jeopardy!” announced it has hired not just one, but two hosts for the famed game show to fill the shoes left by Alex Trebek after he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in November 2020.

Sony Pictures Television is bringing “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards on to host the longtime daily game show along with actress Mayim Bialik to host primetime and spin-off specials of the hit syndicated show, the Daily Beast reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosting Gave Show A Huge Spike In Ratings)

BREAKING: The long-running game show “Jeopardy!” is set to reveal not one, but two hosts for the first time ever https://t.co/dbWg6XslSO — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 11, 2021

“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s favorite quiz show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of ‘Jeopardy!,'” Ravi Ahuja, chairman of global television studios and corporate development for Sony Pictures shared in a statement on Twitter.

Sony officially announces that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will be the new hosts – plural – of Jeopardy!, with Richards as the full-time host and Bialik hosting primetime and spinoff series. pic.twitter.com/usZU6xZA7k — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) August 11, 2021

“We took this decision incredibly seriously,” the statement added. “A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s ‘Jeopardy!’ and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.”

Reports surfaced recently that top execs were impressed with Richards and that the two were reportedly in advanced negotiations for him to take over the reins left behind after Trebek’s passing, Variety reported. (RELATED: LeVar Burton Confirms He Has His Sights Set On Being The Next Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’)

A spokesperson for Sony would only say that talks were ongoing with several potential candidates and wouldn’t get specific on Richards’ status. A source shared with the outlet that it was unclear whether the two sides would close a deal. So, while Richards was reportedly the frontrunner, other candidates reportedly remained in the mix.

Since Alex’s passing, numerous TV stars and celebrities have guest hosted on the show, with several vying for the permanent gig. The list of guest hosts include Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings, LeVar Burton, Savannah Guthrie, Bialik and many more.

Trebek hosted the popular game show for 36 years before he died at the age of 80 following his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Update: The original story has been updated to confirm Richards and Bialik as the hosts of the show.