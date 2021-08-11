Republican State Lawmakers Demand Cuomo Impeachment Findings Be Made Public

Republican members of the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released a statement Wednesday demanding all findings from the impeachment probe into Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo be made public.

The call for transparency from state Republicans comes a day after Cuomo resigned as governor, following the release of Democratic New York State Attorney General Leticia James’ report on the state’s investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. The 165-page report concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women while serving as governor.

The Impeachment investigation must continue. NY Taxpayers have already paid the bill, now we are owed the facts. This isn’t just about @NYGovCuomo, it is about his entire corrupt administration. What administration officials had roles in these many abuses of the public trust? pic.twitter.com/PQDe0Lr4sZ — Nick Langworthy (@NickLangworthy) August 11, 2021

“The Republican members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee remain committed to completing our impeachment investigation of the governor. The people of the state of New York deserve a full, public disclosure of the information obtained during our search for the truth,” wrote Republican members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee in a statement.

Democratic New York Assemblyman Ron Kim also came out in support of continuing the impeachment investigation on Tuesday. Kim previously accused Cuomo of threatening him when he refused to help cover up the state’s underreporting of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes during a phone call back in February. (RELATED: Kathy Hochul Says It Is Too ‘Premature’ To Discuss Pardon For Andrew Cuomo)

My statement on Cuomo’s resignation: pic.twitter.com/UVkeL2qnbQ — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) August 10, 2021

“Resignation is not accountability. We will continue to pursue justice for the 16,000 nursing home families who are reeling from the failures of this administration,” wrote Kim.

While Cuomo is set to leave office in 13 days, it remains unclear whether or not a formal impeachment vote will take place in the New York State Legislature. Should the state legislature decline to impeach Cuomo, he would be eligible to seek elected office in New York in the future.

“I’m not holding my breath,” responded Republican New York Assemblyman Kevin Byrne via text when asked about the likelihood of state Democrats voting to impeach Cuomo following his resignation.

Democratic New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as the first female Governor of New York on August 24. Hochul has yet to announce who she plans on choosing to serve as her lieutenant governor.