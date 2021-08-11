Editorial

QB Sam Ehlinger Is Taking 1st Team Reps With The Colts

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 30: Sam Ehlinger #4 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 30, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s stock with the Indianapolis Colts is on the rise.

The Colts will be without Carson Wentz for several weeks after the former Eagles star suffered an injury, and the expectation has been that Jacob Eason will start for the time being. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like Ehlinger might have some different plans.

 

According to Adam Schefter, Ehlinger is now taking first team reps in practice for the first time, and it seems like fans have a competition on their hands.

Stephen Holder further reported that head coach Frank Reich told the media the former Texas star “looked good” and will continue to get first team opportunities with Wentz out.

It would be absolutely wild and awesome to see Ehlinger come out of nowhere as a sixth round pick to start games for the Colts.

The dude is a notorious competitor and he’s an outstanding athlete. His arm leaves something to be desired but we all know he can make plays.

Now, he’s apparently impressing to the point in practice that the Colts have had no choice but to give him a shot at the starting job.

From the perspective of a college football junkie, I couldn’t be more excited by the idea of the Colts running Ehlinger on the field to start week one as Eason holds a clipboard.

Hopefully, Ehlinger has a great preseason and locks up the starting job in Wentz’s absence.