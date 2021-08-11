QB Sam Ehlinger Is Taking 1st Team Reps With The Colts

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s stock with the Indianapolis Colts is on the rise.

The Colts will be without Carson Wentz for several weeks after the former Eagles star suffered an injury, and the expectation has been that Jacob Eason will start for the time being.

Well, it sounds like Ehlinger might have some different plans.

According to Adam Schefter, Ehlinger is now taking first team reps in practice for the first time, and it seems like fans have a competition on their hands.

Colts closed out today’s practice with rookie sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger working as Indy’s starting QB. Today was the first day of camp in which Ehlinger took some reps with the Colts’ starters. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2021

Stephen Holder further reported that head coach Frank Reich told the media the former Texas star “looked good” and will continue to get first team opportunities with Wentz out.

Frank Reich on the QB competition (behind Wentz): “It wasn’t Jacob (Eason) doing anything wrong. This is a meritocracy and Sam (Ehlinger) has looked good so we decided to split it up. The good news is they both looked sharp today. We’ll continue to split those reps.” — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 10, 2021

So there you have it. This will be an ongoing evaluation. It was not a one-off. They’ll continue to go back and forth. I’m no coach, but I have felt for a while that this was the best way to proceed. You need as much info as possible to make an informed decision on the starter. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 10, 2021

It would be absolutely wild and awesome to see Ehlinger come out of nowhere as a sixth round pick to start games for the Colts.

The dude is a notorious competitor and he’s an outstanding athlete. His arm leaves something to be desired but we all know he can make plays.

Colts’ QB situation: Eason’s still in front. He hasn’t been great. Hasn’t been terrible. But he has certainly not locked up the job. Ehlinger has impressed, so the Colts wanna get a better look. This week — 2 practices vs. Carolina, then a preseason game — is huge for both. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 10, 2021

Now, he’s apparently impressing to the point in practice that the Colts have had no choice but to give him a shot at the starting job.

From the perspective of a college football junkie, I couldn’t be more excited by the idea of the Colts running Ehlinger on the field to start week one as Eason holds a clipboard.

Hopefully, Ehlinger has a great preseason and locks up the starting job in Wentz’s absence.