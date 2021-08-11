‘The David Hookstead Show’: These Are The Five Biggest Reasons To Be Excited For The College Football Season To Start

Welcome to the Wednesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re doing something a shade different. As you’re reading this, I’m likely on my fifth or sixth Busch Light of the day in an undisclosed location in Wisconsin. So, instead of running down the biggest news topics of the day, we’re just going to be talking about a little college football.

I’m breaking down the five main reasons why you should be pumped about the college football season. Enjoy!

While it’s not our usual video, I hope you guys still enjoyed it. After all, it’s all about college football and we all know how much we all love a great game of college football.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

So, I hope you all enjoyed watching as much as I enjoyed filming it. Now, please excuse me as I crack open another cold beer and I’ll catch you all Monday as we’re not filming Thursday!