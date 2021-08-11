‘We Are Going To Win’: Clay Travis Says Anti-Mask And Anti-CRT Movement Could Be ‘The Next Tea Party’

Radio talk show host Clay Travis said Wednesday that the parents opposing mask mandates and critical race theory in public schools could be the “next Tea Party” movement.

WATCH:

“Speak out, go to the grassroots, confront your school board members, demand that they use fact-based analysis and we will win,” Travis told Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I’m telling you … we are going to win, I can see it. It’s going to grow and spread and become bigger than it already is. The anti-mask, the anti-CRT it may well be the next Tea Party,” Travis continued. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Says Americans Should Consider ‘Civil Disobedience’ To Fight Mask Mandates)

The OutKick.com host said the movement is “a mom-led revolution” because mothers have had to “bear the brunt of child care” during the coronavirus pandemic “and they are just fed up with it.”

Travis, who spoke against mask mandates for students at a school board meeting outside of Nashville, claimed these mothers were leading a “grassroots mobilizing parent movement to take back this country.”

Noting that both he and Carlson “make good livings doing our jobs,” Travis said it was more important to be a good parent.

“I’m excited about how many parents are now rising up,” he said.

Although a number of states are pushing back on mask mandates in schools, several school boards in Texas are defying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that bans mask mandates for students. Districts in Dallas and Austin announced Monday that students and staff will be required to wear masks due to the spread of the delta variant. (RELATED: ‘They’re Laughing At You And Mocking You’: Candace Owens Blasts ‘Liberal Elites’ Over COVID Restrictions, Mask Mandates)

Whether kids should wear masks amid the spread of coronavirus has been the source of heated debate. Some proponents argue that kids can spread COVID-19 even if they are generally safe from illness or if they are asymptomatic. However, opponents claim it is not necessary because the masks could be harmful to a child’s mental health and development.

Chicago Public Schools is insisting that all teachers and students wear masks at schools — even if they have been vaccinated.