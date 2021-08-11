WILCOX: Washington’s Ruling Class Puts America Last

In a move that apparently flew under the radar of our so-called watchdog media, House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, implemented a new program that will further erode the value of American citizenship.

Late last month, House Democrats passed a massive legislative budget, which included a provision allowing illegal aliens to obtain jobs on Capitol Hill. The provision allows DACA recipients to work in congressional offices, taking jobs in public service that would otherwise go to Americans.

This is yet another example of House Democrats using their slim majority to place the interests of illegal immigrants over American citizens. Throughout the 117th Congress, the House has rammed through a partisan, anti-borders agenda, which has thankfully stalled in the Senate so far.

In March, Democrats passed two mass amnesty bills, which would have awarded citizenship to millions of illegal aliens, while doing nothing to secure the nation’s wide-open southern border. Now, they are giving away cushy, taxpayer-funded government jobs to illegal aliens while American unemployment remains high. With millions of Americans still unemployed amidst the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, it is simply unconscionable that Congress would prioritize illegal aliens for these jobs over American citizens, but it’s not surprising.

Throughout the multiple crises that Americans have faced over the past year, the nation’s ruling class has made clear that the welfare of the American people is not their top priority.

After a federal judge struck down the DACA program as unconstitutional, the Biden administration made clear that amnesty would be their top political priority.

“I have repeatedly called on Congress to pass the American Dream and Promise Act, and I now renew that call with the greatest urgency,” Biden said at the time.

The fact that Biden and his allies in Congress are fighting for the interests of illegal aliens with the “greatest urgency,” instead of fighting for the American people with that same fervor is exactly why so many Americans have lost faith in government and our institutions. The U.S. is currently experiencing a public health crisis, an economic crisis and a crime crisis, but American elites still appear more focused on helping foreign nationals than American citizens.

We are seeing this displayed as the administration pushes for a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, ostensibly to help improve the lives of Americans, but the Biden White House and other Democrats are making amnesty a top priority. Biden emerged from a meeting with anti-borders groups late last month resolute in his demands that the infrastructure bill include amnesty, while Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, a long-time supporter of amnesty, said Biden has made it “unequivocally clear” that he wants the reconciliation package to include citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants. Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, another long-time amnesty supporter, has called the reconciliation package the best and only chance for a mass amnesty.

“To the extent that we can get reconciliation, in getting immigration reform in reconciliation, I’m convinced that it will include at a minimum Dreamers, TPS, farm workers and some category of how we define essential work,” Menendez said last month.

The belief that foreign nationals are more deserving of help and security than American citizens is pervasive within our nation’s ruling class, but it’s particularly crass at a time when so many Americans are struggling amidst a global pandemic, and the endless restrictions that have accompanied it.

Between the attempts to include a mass amnesty in an “infrastructure” bill, and the giveaway of cushy government jobs to illegal aliens, Congress has made it clear exactly who and what they prioritize, and it is not the interests of Americans.

They put America last.

Dale L. Wilcox is executive director and general counsel at the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people from the negative effects of mass migration.