2 New Dinosaur Species Discovered, Nearly Size Of Blue Whale

Scientists have allegedly discovered two new dinosaur species nearly the size of a blue whale in northwest China, according to a study published Thursday.

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and National Museum of Brazil published their discoveries in Scientific Reports, which is part of the Nature journals. Scientists have named the new species ‘Silutitan sinesis,’ meaning ‘Silk Road’ in Mandarin and ‘Hamititan xinjiangensis,’ a reference to the area where it was found, according to the study.

Researchers believe the Silutitan species measured over 20 meters long and the Hamititan was 17 meters long. They are the first vertebrates to be discovered in the region and the fossil pieces were dated back to 120 to 130 million years ago, according to the study. The new species are also of the sauropod family, which were plant-eating dinosaurs known for their long necks and allegedly the biggest animals to ever live on earth, CNN reported. (RELATED: Researchers Say They Discovered A New Dinosaur Species)

Several fossils have been found in northwest China in recent years, including pterosaurs — also known as flying reptiles — eggs and embryos, the study noted. (RELATED: 300 Million-Year-Old ‘Godzilla Shark’ Species Given Official Name By Scientists)

A dinosaur sitting on a nest of eggs was recently preserved in southeast China, and another new species was uncovered in northeast China in September 2020, according to CNN.