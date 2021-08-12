3 Practical Concepts of Success as per Armin Misaghi

One must never stop learning, and one of the most significant areas this applies to is business. Armin Misaghi strongly believes that we learn more from our failures than we do from our successes. Here, Armin Misaghi shares three crucial pieces of advice for young business figures and entrepreneurs to make it big.

Be prepared to make sacrifices.

While running a venture, unexpected situations may arise any time that might have you come in early, stay back till late, or work on weekends. Be prepared to devote the necessary amount of time to your business. If you are an entrepreneur, Armin Misaghi states that it’s best to be prepared for long days and sleepless nights, especially during the start-up phase. You might also have to forego outside activities. “However, you must know and believe that these sacrifices are not made in vain as they will put you on the right path to success,” explains Armin Misaghi.

Set small goals.

The bigger your aspirations, the more overwhelming they can become to attain. Armin Misaghi recommends starting out with small goals and working your way up. This will help with time management and give you a sense of accomplishment as you meet or exceed your day-to-day goals. “Don’t try to complete a long task in one day, but work efficiently so that you don’t lag behind. If you have a staff, delegate activities that don’t require your direct attention as this will help you scale your business,” suggests Armin Misaghi.

There is no such thing as perfection.

Let go of all thoughts and ambitions of perfection. Armin Misaghi has seen this concept create unrealistic expectations, and you will be chasing a dream instead of chasing results. “Focus on doing something very well, better than your competition, and give it your own corporate spin. Not only does this set your business apart, but it also creates a lasting impression. Having potential customers know who you are and seek out your product or service is much more important than focusing on doing a perfect job,” explains Armin Misaghi.

These are all concepts that Armin Misaghi has adopted in his company to find immense success. At the end of the day, it all comes down to just one thing: getting the job done correctly. It doesn’t matter if you need to work weekends or give up your plans because you must put your clients first. Don’t strive for perfection; aim to deliver the best results you and your company can offer. If a customer deems the results perfect, be gracious and remember what you did to apply toward future endeavors.