Alabama Board Of Education Passes Resolution Banning Critical Race Theory In Schools

The state Board of Education in Alabama passed a resolution Thursday that banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools on a party-line vote, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

The resolution stated that “concepts that impute fault, blame, a tendency to oppress others, or the need to feel guilt or anguish to persons solely because of their race or sex” would be banned in Alabama public schools, the Montgomery Advertiser reported. Two Democrats, Tonya Chestnut and Yvette Richardson, voted against the resolution, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

The resolution also declared that “slavery and racism are betrayals of the founding principles of the United States … and that individuals living today should not be punished or discriminated against because of past actions committed by members of the same race or sex, but that we should move forward to create a better future together.” (RELATED: NAACP Official Who Wished Death On CRT Opponents Resigns From Virginia PTA)

Local school boards will be able to levy punitive measures against teachers who do not adhere to the resolution, which is now implemented into Alabama’s administrative code, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

The fight over CRT in schools has sparked contention across the country. In Missouri, LaGarrett King, an associate professor at the University of Missouri, advised teachers on how to hide elements of CRT from parents during an online seminar. Members of the school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, allegedly placed opponents of CRT on an enemies list, triggering a recall campaign. Leaders of the anti-CRT group Fight For Schools reportedly received hate mail flyers, and Kiara Jennings, the chairwoman of the Minority Students Achievement Advisory Committee (MSAAC) in Loudoun County, stated that CRT opponents should be fired.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.