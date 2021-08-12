‘You Cannot Legislate Against Mortality’: Legendary Rocker Says ‘We’re Probably Going To Have To Live With’ The Virus

Legendary rocker Bruce Dickinson announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccinated and argued that “we’re probably going to have to live with” the virus.

“I was kind of sneezing a bit,” the frontman for Iron Maiden shared about testing positive with Rolling Stone magazine in a piece published on Thursday. (RELATED: Mike Rowe Says He Won’t Endorse Vaccine, Government Needs To ‘Stop Treating The Unvaccinated Like The Enemy’)

“For a couple of days, I felt a bit groggy, kind of like the flu, and that was it,” he added. “And I’m 63 years old. I’ve pretty much got no doubt that had I not had the vaccine, I could be in serious trouble.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Mike Rowe Says He’s Not ‘Petrified’ And Chooses To ‘Live’ His Life After Being Slammed For Filming During Pandemic)

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has revealed that he’s tested positive for Covid, despite being vaccinated. https://t.co/Fm7AH1h2n4 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 12, 2021

When the rocker was pressed on how he feels about requiring fans to be fully vaccinated to attend shows, he said “it’s a personal choice” and thinks they should get “themselves double jabbed as quickly as possible” not to go to a concert, “but for their own health.”

“Having said that, even if you’ve had a double jab, you can still get COVID, and therefore you can spread it to other people who might not have been vaccinated and they might get very sick and die,” Dickinson explained. “Now you cannot legislate against mortality. There are many things in this world that kill people and they’re not illegal but are unfortunate.”

“Cancer kills a lot of people,” he added. “Heart attacks kill a lot of people. Obesity kills a lot of people. Malaria kills a shitload of people every year … So at some point, we have to just go, ‘We’re probably going to have to live with this. And if we’re going to live with it, then you have your vaccination.'”

And when it comes to whether the COVID vaccine passports should be required for concerts, he said the “the jury’s out” and he still thinks it’s a personal choice.