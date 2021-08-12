Trump Reportedly Meeting With Former Cheney Ally About Possible Primary Challenge

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to meet Thursday with a possible primary challenger to Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

Politico reported that Trump will meet with Harriet Hageman, a Republican attorney who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018. The meeting comes as Trump ramps up efforts to oust Cheney, one of his top Republican critics.

Trump announced he would meet with multiple primary challengers at his New Jersey golf club, saying in July that he wanted to make sure he endorsed only the right one.

“This is a ‘hot’ race with some very interesting candidates running against her. Remember though, in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney,” Trump said. “I’ll be meeting with some of her opponents in Bedminster next week and will be making my decision on who to endorse in the next few months. JUST ONE CANDIDATE. Thank you!” (RELATED: Liz Cheney Challenger Defends Impregnating A 14-Year-Old: ‘Like The Romeo And Juliet Story’)

Cheney has become a pariah in some Republican circles for criticizing Trump’s discredited claims describing the 2020 election as rigged or stolen. She lambasted the former president following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying that he “lit the flame.”

“None of this would have happened without the President,” she said at the time. “The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Cheney is one of 10 House Republicans who ultimately voted to impeach Trump for inciting the attack.

A spokesperson for Cheney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

