Ernie Johnson Gives Emotional Speech To Alabama’s Football Team

Ernie Johnson recently gave an incredible speech to Alabama’s football team.

The TNT sports TV star spoke about the child he adopted from Romania and the importance of the "moments that can make someone's life better."

From start to finish, the speech pulled at the team’s heartstrings and was simply incredible. If you only watch one video today, I suggest you make it this one. Every word of his message is worth hearing.

Damn, that was a powerful speech, and there’s no other way to describe it. It’s important to remember how great we have it in life and how some other people have struggles.

Johnson’s adopted son had some struggles but that doesn’t mean he didn’t make a positive impact. It didn’t stop the family from having a ton of love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Now more than ever, it seems like a lot of people in America seem to have forgotten the spirit and energy that makes us great.

A lot of people are bitter, angry and feel like the world is out to get them. That’s simply not the case. If you’re living in America, odds are high you have it better than most people in the world.

It also means you probably have the means to help others.

Props to Johnson for keeping it real as always. You just love to see it!