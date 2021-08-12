Politician Fatally Shoots Man, Says He Mistook Him For Bear In Russia

Russian politician and millionaire Igor Redkin shot and killed a man that he mistook for a bear on Aug. 2 and eventually confessed to the crime four days later, according to CNN.

Redkin was sentenced to two months of house arrest for accidentally shooting a man, who later died in a hospital, near Ozernovsky village outside of a dump, CNN reported Thursday. The politician allegedly confessed to the crime after it had been reported on Aug. 6 by the regional CEO of the Investigative Committee, the federal investigating body of Russia, according to the outlet.

“In the evening, I learned that a bear was wandering around a landfill in the village of Ozernovsky and was threatening local residents,” he said, according to the Moscow Times. “I took a gun and decided to scare it away. I shot at the bear at dusk. I later learned that a local resident was wounded in the area around the same time and died in the hospital.”

Redkin has been expelled from the United Russia party, which is led by Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN reported.

Another fatal event connected to Redkin occurred Thursday when a helicopter owned by Rekin’s private company crashed into a lake in eastern Russia, according to CNN. Eight passengers were reportedly saved, while eight are believed to be dead, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Police Identify Four Bodies In California Helicopter Crash)