Editorial

J.R. Smith Enrolls At North Carolina AT&T In Hopes Of Playing College Golf

J.R. Smith (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Former NBA star J.R. Smith is taking a crack at playing college golf.

The former Cavaliers star recently explained to Brian Hall that he’s enrolled at North Carolina AT&T in hopes of being able to play some college golf. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, after several successful years in the NBA, Smith wants to try his hand at college golf. You can listen to him explain the situation below.

It’ll be interesting to see what the eligibility situation is with Smith. He never attended college because he went to the NBA straight out of high school.

Knowing what I know about college sports, he should have complete eligibility to compete at North Carolina AT&T if he wants to.

Now, will he be any good? He said he’s a five handicap, and I honestly have no idea if he’ll hold up. What I do know is that he’s going to bring a stunning amount of attention to the program.

From the moment Smith steps on the course for North Carolina AT&T, he’ll be the most famous athlete in program history.

I hope it works out for him because it’d be awesome to see him succeed.