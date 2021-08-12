J.R. Smith Enrolls At North Carolina AT&T In Hopes Of Playing College Golf

Former NBA star J.R. Smith is taking a crack at playing college golf.

The former Cavaliers star recently explained to Brian Hall that he’s enrolled at North Carolina AT&T in hopes of being able to play some college golf. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, after several successful years in the NBA, Smith wants to try his hand at college golf. You can listen to him explain the situation below.

“Very special. I can’t wait to be part of an HBCU Family.” great to talk with @TheRealJRSmith here at @WyndhamChamp Pro-Am. Smith is enrolling at @ncatsuaggies (went to NBA straight from HS) and hopes to get NCAA Clearance to play on the @NCATAGGIES Golf Team. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/GzWuiVb95Q — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) August 11, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see what the eligibility situation is with Smith. He never attended college because he went to the NBA straight out of high school.

Knowing what I know about college sports, he should have complete eligibility to compete at North Carolina AT&T if he wants to.

The 35-year-old J.R. Smith is enrolling at North Carolina A&T State University to pursue a degree in liberal studies and also is waiting on the NCAA and to sort out his eligibility so he can join the Aggies’ golf team. https://t.co/jiROvIapCm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2021

Now, will he be any good? He said he’s a five handicap, and I honestly have no idea if he’ll hold up. What I do know is that he’s going to bring a stunning amount of attention to the program.

From the moment Smith steps on the course for North Carolina AT&T, he’ll be the most famous athlete in program history.

J.R. Smith is looking into his NCAA eligibility to play golf at North Carolina A&T State University 🔥 pic.twitter.com/puOElch5L0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 11, 2021

I hope it works out for him because it’d be awesome to see him succeed.