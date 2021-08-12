Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Wows In Backless Red Gown In Vanity Fair Issue

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff wowed in a backless gown in an upcoming issue of Vanity Fair.

The 22-year-old model shared several snaps on Instagram on Thursday from her photo shoot for the magazine. Two of the shots show her from the front and back wearing a sleeveless, backless red chiffon floor-length number.

She captioned her post, “@vanityfair with the best of the best @quillemons.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris’ Step-Daughter Debuts On Runway After Top Modeling Agency Spotted Her At Biden’s Inauguration)

Check it out!

In the third shot, the model posed wearing purple paints with a white off-the-shoulder number. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

“Ella Emhoff is a model second daughter,” the caption next to the post on social media read from the magazine. “After catching the nation’s attention with her inauguration coat and a moment of unplanned eyebrow wiggling toward Mike Pence, she’s getting candid about her newfound notoriety for V.F.’s September issue. Emhoff opens up about her first knitwear collection, modeling career, and more at the link in our bio.”

In the article, the VP’s stepdaughter answered whether she thinks she can see politics in her future.

“My dad asks me very often, ‘So have you reconsidered law school?'” Ella shared. ‘”And I keep saying, ‘Doug, not happening. I’m going to leave it to you, and I will be the artist.'”

Emhoff made her runway debut in February during New York Fashion Week for Proenza Schouler’s fall/winter 2021 collection following her signing with IMG Models after being spotted during President Joe Biden’s January inauguration.

Not long after her debut, Ella landed her very first magazine cover for DUST’s Spring 2021 Issue, Page Six reported.