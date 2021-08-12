Kevin Costner Welcomes Players For The Field Of Dreams Game In Chilling Video

Kevin Costner looked like he walked right off the big screen on Thursday when he welcomed players for the Field of Dreams game in a chilling video.

In the clip shared by Fox Sports MLB, the 66-year-old actor stepped out of a cornfield on a newly constructed field on the Field of Dreams complex for a matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. It was the first regular season Major League Baseball game ever played in Iowa, the Des Moines Register reported. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

As suspenseful music played in the background, the “Dances with Wolves” star walked slowly towards center field as he looked around holding a baseball. Costner then stops and looks out to the cornfield, where one by one the players enter the field just like in that unforgettable American movie. It really looked like the classic baseball film Costner played in called “Field of Dreams” came to life.

WATCH:

WATCH:

Several of the players later walked up to the “Yellowstone” star and shook his hand as the crowd cheered the scene in front of them.

The game then started and it wasn’t long before the first home run happened on the Field of Dreams by White Sox slugger Jose Abreu, the Des Moines Register reported.

Rob Manfred on the new Dyersville park: “I was just blown away. The work that our people at Major League Baseball did is just absolutely phenomenal.” — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) August 12, 2021

The MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced before the game started that it won’t be just a one-time thing and promised the league will be back to play another game in 2022, saying he was “just blown away” by the work done on the field, the outlet noted.