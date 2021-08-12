No, Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Didn’t Actually Shave His Head

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly appears to have pulled a fast one on everyone after tweeting that he “shaved” his head for his latest video showing him completely bald but now is sporting a full head of hair.

The 31-year-old rapper made headlines Wednesday after pictures surfaced of his bizarre new look sporting a totally clean-shaven head with a shiny black tattoo instead of his wavy blonde locks for a teaser about his new music video called “Papercuts,” BarstoolSports reported. (RELATED: Rapper Machine Gun Kelly: White Culture Kills Artists)

The rapper, born Colson Baker, even tweeted that he had “shaved” his head for the video, but didn’t explain much else.

Check it out!

i shaved my head for this @_ColeBennett_

“papercuts”

tomorrow 9pm pic.twitter.com/YZCKG791B8 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) August 11, 2021

“I shaved my head for this@_ColeBennett_’papercuts’ tomorrow 9pm,” Colson tweeted ahead of the drop.

Despite the “Bad Things” hitmaker’s tweet and declaration about shaving his head bald, he revealed in the video Thursday that he still had his blonde hair and the new look was all just for his video, Page Six noted.

No, Machine Gun Kelly didn’t actually shave his head https://t.co/uyHZfVCQ7v pic.twitter.com/TwC4KfjgAT — Page Six (@PageSix) August 12, 2021

The NSFW video dropped, it’s about a minute and 45 minutes into the song that MGK reveals he’s wearing a bald wig cap and hadn’t shaved off all his hair. (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation)

WATCH:

Kelly reportedly worked with a crew of makeup artists to complete his costume which included covering up all his body tattoos and the use of a bald cap to get a clean look.

It was only the latest look for the “Bloody Valentine” star, who at one point had long enough hair to touch his shoulders, and sported blue hair with a fringe for a date night with superstar girlfriend Megan Fox in March, Yahoo! Entertainment noted.