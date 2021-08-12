School Board In Oregon Votes To Ban BLM, Pride Flags

Newberg school board in Oregon approved the ban of Black Lives Matter signs and Pride flags from classrooms in the district’s schools with a 4-3 vote Tuesday night.

The new rule will affect around 5,000 kids attending Newberg-area schools, according to KGW.

“The main goal of this is to get political symbols and divisive symbols out of our schools so we can focus on the already difficult task of educating our students in the core subjects,” Brian Shannon, the school board director and vice chair, said at an online meeting Tuesday, KGW reported.

Shannon also argued for the necessity of barring teachers from wearing BLM and Pride clothing to work. (RELATED: Woman Blasts Virginia School Board For Sneaking CRT Into Teacher Training)

Additionally, the vice chair proposed to re-evaluate the Oregon Department of Education’s Every Student Belongs policy that envisions creation of “safe and inclusive school climates where all who participate in our school communities feel welcome,” KGW reported.

Just in – the Newberg School Board voted (4-3) to remove #BLM signs & #PRIDE flags from district buildings. The vote also means faculty & staff can’t wear #BLM & #PRIDE clothing while at work. The superintendent says lawyers will have to decide the legality of all of this . pic.twitter.com/qoyj8oumR9 — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) August 11, 2021

The school board is expected to discuss and vote on Shannon’s proposal at its next meeting, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB).

“As a school board, it’s our job to make decisions that are going to be there for every single kid at Newberg High School, not just the kids that are represented in just one group – it has to be all kids,” school board chair Dave Brown said, OPB reported.