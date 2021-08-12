World

Nurse Accused Of Injecting Patients With Saline Solution Instead Of Vaccine In Germany, Thousands Asked To Get Re-Vaccinated

Around 8,600 residents in Northern Germany were asked to get revaccinated after authorities launched an investigation into a nurse who allegedly administered saline water instead of COVID-19 vaccines, BBC reported Thursday.

Initially only six people — who had received their jabs at a vaccination center in Friesland in April — were believed to have been injected with the harmless saline solution, according to BBC.

The 40-year-old woman admitted at the time to swapping the substances to cover up the fact that she had a broken vial with COVID-19 vaccine. However, a further investigation, including antibody testing, led the authorities to ask 8,557 people to get a genuine vaccine, 3600 of whom have already made an appointment, BBC reported.

The nurse’s actions are said to have affected mostly elderly people who are at an increased risk of contracting the disease, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Thousands Injected With Salt Water Instead Of COVID Vaccines In India)

Though the woman’s motives remain unclear at the time, she had previously expressed anti-vaccination views online, police said, according to Reuters.

The case has been handed to a special unit investigating politically motivated crimes, Reuters reported.