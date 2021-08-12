WHO Investigator Admits Team Had To Compromise With Communist China To Include Lab Leak In Original COVID-19 Origin Report

A member of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of COVID-19 admitted in an interview published Thursday that China attempted to block any mention of the lab-leak theory from the WHO’s initial COVID-19 origins report.

Peter Ben Embarek, the Danish researcher leading the WHO probe, told Denmark’s TV2 the investigators had to compromise with their Chinese hosts to include any possibility that COVID-19 leaked from a lab in their report.

“In the beginning, they didn’t want anything about the lab [in the report], because it was impossible, so there was no need to waste time on that,” Ben Embarek told TV2. The original remarks were in Danish, from a local outlet, and have been translated.

According to Ben Embarek, the Chinese officials only agreed to include the lab-leak in the report after intense negotiations which settled “on the condition we didn’t recommend any specific studies to further that hypothesis.”

The original WHO report classified the lab-leak theory as “extremely unlikely.” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus later said the body was not dismissing the possibility of a lab-leak and that it was a realistic pandemic origin scenario.

The lab-leak theory was initially cast aside as a conspiracy theory by corporate media and most health experts, only to gain credibility throughout 2021 as the Biden administration indicated it was looking into the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) as a potential starting point of the pandemic. President Joe Biden has called for additional investigation into the Wuhan lab by WHO scientists, but China has refused to cooperate with any more inquiries.

Since the pandemic began, critics of the WHO have said the organization is in the pocket of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Ben Embarek’s description confirms prior allegations that the WHO’s investigation was compromised by CCP officials. (RELATED: France Warned The US In 2015 About The Wuhan Lab It Helped Build, Former COVID-19 Investigator Claims)

House Republicans have pushed for more transparency from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on the research that was being conducted at the WIV. They’ve also voted to cut funding to the lab from the NIH, Department of Defense and State Department.

Meanwhile, China has continued to insist the virus came from another source, including natural transmission from bats or frozen foods. Chinese officials have also forwarded an unfounded theory that the virus originated in a U.S. government lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland.