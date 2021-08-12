A Slice Of Princess Diana’s Wedding Cake From 1981 Went For More Than $2,500 At Auction

A slice of Princess Diana’s wedding cake from her royal ceremony in 1981 went for more than anyone expected at auction when someone paid over $2,500 for the piece of history.

The 40-year-old cake slice went up for auction with Dominic Winter Auctioneers and it was believed the piece from the Prince and Princess of Wales nuptials would sell in the ballpark of somewhere between sell $277 to $416, the “Today” show reported Thursday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

The piece went to a British local who said the “large slice of cake icing and marzipan base” looked incredible and even edible after all these years, according to “Today.” (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold, but we advise against eating it, and the royal letter and bottle of commemorative beer that accompanied the lot are not present,” the auction listing read.

The piece originally belonged to Moyra Smith, who worked for the royal household. It’s believed the piece of cake came from one of the 23 cakes made for the royal celebration, “Today” reported. It was most likely sent to the Clarence House staff to enjoy, and in 2008, Moyra’s family sold the cake to the auction house, according to the outlet.

Fans of the hit NBC show “Seinfeld” might feel like they are having deja vu reading about the royal cake sale and recall an episode called “Elaine Eats The Cake.”

Spoiler: Elaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, finds a slice of cake in the refrigerator her boss had just acquired for $29,000 from the wedding of King Edward VIII to Wallis Simpson from 1937 and ends up taking a huge bite out of it.