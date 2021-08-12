Report: Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Spears Out As Conservator

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears has reportedly decided it is in the singer’s “best interest” if he steps aside as conservator of her estate after 13 years.

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests,” legal documents from Spears’ father’s attorney read obtained by TMZ in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” the documents added. “So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.” (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests,” the documents continued.

The documents reportedly go on to say that Spears’ rescued his daughter at the time of the conservatorship.

“Not only was she suffering mentally and emotionally, she was also being manipulated by predators and in financial distress,” the filings read. “Mr. Spears came to his daughter’s rescue to protect her.”

Jamie also allegedly said that he never forced the 39-year-old singer to do anything she didn’t want to do, including performing.

The “Toxic” hitmaker’s attorney, Mat Rosengart, has responded to Spears’ father’s filing and said he should step down “immediately,” the outlet noted.

“We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed,” Rosengart shared. “We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future,” he added. “In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately.”

The “Gimme More” hitmaker has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.