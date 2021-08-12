Editorial

REPORT: Restraining Order Issued In Evander Kane’s Divorce Case

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks waits for a faceoff in the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks 2-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A restraining order has reportedly been issued in Evander Kane’s divorce case with his wife Anna.

According to Radar, court documents obtained by the site show that a “domestic violence restraining order” was requested by one of the parties, but it’s not clear which one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A judge “partly granted and partly denied the order,” according to the same report. A hearing will happen in September to determine if the order will stay in effect.

Kane and his wife Anna have been involved in one of the messiest divorces in recent memory, and it sounds like it’s only getting worse.

Anna recently accused the San Jose Sharks star of betting on his own games and doing it with people who threatened to murder her if she spoke out.

Kane denied the allegations, but that didn’t stop the NHL from launching a massive investigation into the situation.

Now, a restraining order has reportedly been granted. It’s safe to say things are definitely getting worse and not better.

Divorce can be an ugly situation, and it can get much uglier when it all plays out in the public eye. That’s what’s happening with Kane and his soon-to-be ex-wife Anna. Hopefully, they can get things figured out in a manner that doesn’t include more conflict.