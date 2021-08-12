REPORT: Restraining Order Issued In Evander Kane’s Divorce Case

A restraining order has reportedly been issued in Evander Kane’s divorce case with his wife Anna.

According to Radar, court documents obtained by the site show that a "domestic violence restraining order" was requested by one of the parties, but it's not clear which one.

A judge “partly granted and partly denied the order,” according to the same report. A hearing will happen in September to determine if the order will stay in effect.

‼️🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨‼️ Read Radar’s EXCLUSIVE story about the NHL star’s MESSY divorce here! https://t.co/gC4LJ5xGrY — Radar Online (@radar_online) August 9, 2021

Kane and his wife Anna have been involved in one of the messiest divorces in recent memory, and it sounds like it’s only getting worse.

Anna recently accused the San Jose Sharks star of betting on his own games and doing it with people who threatened to murder her if she spoke out.

Damn bro. You would let other people threaten murder towards your wife and child? You are a fucking trash bag dude. pic.twitter.com/I2UVGBW4Q0 — Spud 🥔 (@Spudadle) August 1, 2021

Anna Kane, wife of San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, has posted some damning stuff on her Instagram. This includes a question to Gary Bettman on “how they can let a player gamble on his own games?” pic.twitter.com/lKGYKWt6bF — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) July 31, 2021

Kane denied the allegations, but that didn’t stop the NHL from launching a massive investigation into the situation.

Now, a restraining order has reportedly been granted. It’s safe to say things are definitely getting worse and not better.

The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games. The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. (1/2) — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 31, 2021

We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time. (2/2) — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 31, 2021

Divorce can be an ugly situation, and it can get much uglier when it all plays out in the public eye. That’s what’s happening with Kane and his soon-to-be ex-wife Anna. Hopefully, they can get things figured out in a manner that doesn’t include more conflict.