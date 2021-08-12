Texas Tribune Issues Major Correction After Claiming 5,800 Children Were Hospitalized With COVID Over 7 Days

The Texas Tribune issued a major correction Thursday after falsely reporting that 5,800 children had been hospitalized with COVID-19 over a seven-day period.

The initial report claimed that a major spike in coronavirus infections had resulted in 5,800 children being hospitalized, but the correction noted that there had actually been 5,800 children hospitalized with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. (RELATED: WaPo Issues Lengthy Correction After Completely Misquoting Trump In Story About Phone Call With Georgia Investigator)

The correction, applied to an article titled “Texas children and children’s hospitals are under siege from two viruses: RSV and COVID-19,” read:

An earlier version of this story overstated the number of children who have been hospitalized in Texas recently with COVID-19. The story said over 5,800 children had been hospitalized during a seven-day period in August, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number correctly referred to children hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In actuality, 783 children were admitted to Texas hospitals with COVID-19 between July 1 and Aug. 9 of this year.

Some noted that, in addition to wrongly applying the total pandemic number to a seven-day period, the actual number of new hospitalizations — 783 — was for a 40-day period ranging from July 1 to August 9.

Several high-profile accounts shared the erroneous story before the correction was made, however.

unconscionable: Over 5,800 children in Texas were newly hospitalized with COVID-19 in the seven-day period ending on Aug. 8, a 37% increase from a week prior. where is the pro-life movement ?? it’s now a death cult https://t.co/PzbNk1t4LS via @TexasTribune — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 12, 2021

Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin shared the article along with a tweet that appeared to blame the pro-life movement for the rising number of cases — and call it “a death cult.”