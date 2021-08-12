Man Has Horrible Experience Attempting Dan Campbell’s Coffee Routine

A man attempted Dan Campbell’s coffee routine, and it didn’t go well at all.

The head coach of the Detroit Lions recently revealed that he drinks a shocking amount of coffee to get his day started every morning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well we found out one thing this morning: @Lions head coach Dan Campbell loves his @Starbucks. Check out MCDC’s morning order. What is your morning coffee order? Is it more than Dan’s? #Lions #NFL

So, in an attempt to get an understanding of the impact that kind of caffeine can have on your body, Zach Schwartz attempted to drink the exact same amount of coffee as Campbell, which is more than 40 ounces of the strong stuff.

As I’m sure you could guess by now, it didn’t go well. Before Schwartz could even finish, he had to throw in the towel and he told fans, “I hope the Lions win zero f**king games this year.”

You can watch Schwartz’s struggles below.

I actually understand Schwartz’s struggles here. I used to drink about 2/3 of what Campbell does every day. Then, I tapered down my coffee consumption.

Stupidly, I then jacked it back up to more than 30 ounces for a single day. It was a disaster. I was legit shaking because of how much caffeine was pumping through my veins.

Now, imagine drinking even more caffeine and trying not to lose your mind. It’d be damn near impossible. Schwartz did the right thing by throwing in the towel early.

As for Campbell, I love his energy and vibe, but I’d never recommend anyone hammer more than 40 ounces of dark coffee with multiple espresso shots. Seems like a recipe for absolute disaster.

Let Campbell do his thing while us mortals just try to get by.