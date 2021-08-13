13-Year-Old Dies After Getting Hit By Lightning At NYC Beach

A 13-year-old boy died after getting struck by lightning at Orchard Beach in the Bronx Thursday. Six others were injured.

The strike occurred just before 5:30 p.m., according to NBC New York. The 13-year-old, Carlos Ramos, was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in cardiac arrest. Ramos later died at the hospital.

The six others who were injured were reportedly in stable condition. Four of them are minors, including a 5-year-old.

Lifeguards gave instructions to everyone to get off the beach and out of the water shortly before the lighting strike, NYC Parks said.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic incident,” said Meghan Lalor, a spokesperson for the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation.

The storm followed excessive heat warnings for the area on Thursday, according to NBC News.

“The storm came out of nowhere,” said Raul Dejesus, who was on the beach before the strike. “Everyone started running to the bathroom and when we were in the bathroom, we kept hearing these thunders. Boom boom boom. We heard screams and yelling, and oh man somebody got struck,” Dejesus said.