Belal Life Understands the Allure of Luxury Timepieces

Luxury watches are among the most collectible items of 2021. Celebrities, influencers, and other prominent people wear watches as a status symbol while also enjoying the artful craftsmanship that goes into each piece. If you are in the market to buy a new watch or sell an old one, Belal Life can help.

Belal Life offers a wide variety of luxurious watch brands such as Swiss masterpieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, and Graff. Owning the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Collection is indeed every collector’s dream and Rolex is one of the world’s ten most expensive watches ever sold. The company offers these luxury brands as they render an aura of prosperity and elegance to the wearer. Even though the market is flooded with timepieces, these names are timeless gold standards. Belal Life operates from Dubai, but buyers can purchase the watches using a wide variety of currencies, including US dollars. This is advantageous to both parties as the global worth of the luxury watch market is a staggering $6.93 billion.

There is an undeniable allure to luxury timepieces. They are immune to trends and statement pieces as they command respect. These watches are a seamless blend of tradition, function, and craftsmanship. To some, they are an outward symbol of hard-earned success. To others, they are a once in a lifetime investment that will never go out of style and hold their value for years to come. While some people might find mere bragging rights in owning one or more of these elegant watches, true connoisseurs appreciate the skill and artistry embedded in the timepieces.

Belal Life offers a unique way to buy your favorite watch. Once you’ve found what you’re looking for in their online store, you can schedule a time to see the product. You’ll be assisted by a professional concierge who will help you and let you try out the timepiece. If you don’t live in the area, the watch can be shipped. “We want to set ourselves apart from the competition,” said Belal Shaher, the company’s CEO. “Buying a watch should be an exciting and exclusive experience. We want all of our customers to feel like we’re treating them like family.”

Belal Life also allows timepiece enthusiasts to sell their items through the site. The company has done an impressive job of blending its high-end inventory with the rise of e-commerce. Belal Life also utilizes social media to reach out to its diverse customer base. Its experts will give you the best price every time. All you have to do to begin the process is fill out a form on the site. The company will then provide an estimate for your watch. If you’re happy with the price, you can ship the item to the company for inspection by expert horologists. You’ll then quickly receive your payment. “If there’s a watch you’re tired of, we can buy it from you and find another enthusiastic owner.”

Belal Life thus offers enthusiasts a valuable service through this offering. Collectors can sometimes face difficulty in finding a source of sought-after timepieces. Belal Life was founded to curate one of the finest collections of rare and luxury watches in the world. Being an avid watch collector himself, Belal Shehar made this decision to cater to both mainstream and niche markets. The decision has played a part in Belal Life’s exponential growth as its selection of watches is globally unmatched. Belal Shaher started the company because he’s always been passionate about watches. He found that customers had to choose between watches that were in great condition and a wide array of products. The company prides itself on offering watches at affordable and fair prices while still displaying luxury products. “We’ve experienced exponential growth in Dubai, and we’re working to expand globally to take our message to consumers. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for our brand.”

If you’re looking for your next amazing watch or want to trade an old one, Belal Life is the store for you. No matter where you live, Belal Shaher and his team can present a personalized array of options to help you find your perfect style.