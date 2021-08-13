Billy Crystal Reveals What Happened After He Took Too Many Edibles Before MRI Visit

Comedian and actor Billy Crystal revealed he mistakenly took too many edibles ahead of a recent MRI visit for a health scare because he wanted to not feel just good, but “fabulous.”

"I'm very claustrophobic, which is why I was a month premature," the 73-year-old actor shared during his appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The comments were noted Thursday by The New York Post.

"To make a long story short, when I was alone, I swallowed four edibles," he added, referring to cannabis-infused gummies. "The guy at the cannabis place said — because there's a section for seniors — 'two will make you feel good.'"

WATCH:

“So I said, ‘I really want to feel fabulous,'” Crystal continued, invoking the catchphrase of Fernando, the iconic character from his time on “Saturday Night Live.”

The “City Slickers” star said it was about 30 minutes into the MRI procedure that he started getting the munchies, asking the doctor and staff where he could score some Taco Bell. He said he was finally able to fall asleep in the machine, but when he woke up he was still under the edibles’ influence.

“They take me out, and I walk out of the building and someone says, ‘Um, sir, you’re still in your gown. And your ass is hanging out,'” Billy joked. “So I come back in, I got dressed, and I went to Taco Bell and had a nacho fry box.”

He told Fallon at the end of the appearance that the medical scare was nothing to worry about.